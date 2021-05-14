CVTD cuts service intervals but not destinations due to driver shortage

CVTD Driver Curt Bybee checks traffic before turning on to Main Street in Logan Wednesday.

LOGAN – Cache Valley Transit District decided to reduce service due to a labor shortage, the transportation company can’t get drivers to fill open positions due to lack of applicants.

On Twitter and social media, CVTD officials posted effective Thursday, May 13 service reductions will go into effect and remain in effect until further notice. “CVTD is mindful of the impact that this will have on people who rely on our service,” their statement said. “We will continue to do all we can to get back up to full service as soon as possible.”

CVTD CEO Todd Beutler said they have five full-time driver positions open and 10 part-time driver positions open. They expect some college student drivers to leave each year due to graduation and other moves.

The transportation company struggled for drivers like this back in 2008 when the stock market crashed.

Beutler wants to encourage patrons to check the CVTD updated website and look at their specific route, or feel free to call dispatch at 752-2877.

“We added the Loop a year ago just before the pandemic hit,” he said. “It’s not that we are not empathetic but other employers in the valley are in the same boat.”

Beutler encourages people who want to make an impact in the community to apply. The starting wage for both part-time and full-time drivers is $15 an hour, the CVTD website cvtdbus.org said.

The company does train the drivers and helps them secure the proper drivers license to operate their busses.

Due to the labor shortage in Utah, Gov. Spencer Cox announced Wednesday the state is discontinuing the federal unemployment programs tied to the pandemic as part of the federal stimulus package. The $300 weekly stimulus payment, as well as the other federal unemployment programs, will end June 26, 2021.