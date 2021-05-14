October 5, 1979 – May 9, 2021 (age 41)



Nickolas “Nicky” Gnehm passed away in his home Sunday, May 9, 2021.

Despite his disabilities, Nick was recognized wherever he went in the community of Logan, greeting everyone with his whole-hearted smile, a pat on the back and “Hey, Buddy!”

Although he faced many physical and intellectual barriers, the staff at Futures Through Choices saw to it that he led a normal and full life. Some of his favorite activities were riding the bus, going out for ice cream, singing the “Wheels on the Bus,” eating at Angie’s Restaurant, going to the park to play in the sunshine and be covered in autumn leaves, and eating his favorite food – any kind of chocolate. Wherever he went, one of his many stuffed animals went with him.

A special thank you to everyone at Futures Through Choices for making his life one of joy, love and purpose.

Nicky attended Utah School for the Blind Autism Unit in Ogden where he met his lifetime friend and roommate Mike.

Nicky moved back to Logan in 1990 where he resided until his death at Futures Through Choices. Nicky was educated in the Logan City School District where he made many lifelong friends. He loved his teachers and classmates.

He was employed for many years at Cache Employment and Training Center where his larger-than-life personality enhanced the lives of his coworkers and teachers. Wherever Nicky was he brought laughter and joy. Nicky was the embodiment of love and acceptance. He changed the direction of so many people’s lives. Many of those who worked with Nicky remarked that Nicky was the reason they chose Special Education as a career.

Nicky loved us all thoroughly and completely, but Grampa was his favorite! Grandma Florence and Grandpa Robert Brooks would take Nick home for dinners and celebrations until old age prevented those arrangements. When Grandpa Brooks visited Nicky at the group home, he became “Grandpa” to all other kids as well! For years Grandpa loved and was loved by every one of his group home family. He visited each week until he could only drive up and pass out treats through his car window and ruffle some heads with his gentle hand. It brings us all comfort to think of Nicky and Grandpa together again.

Nicky is survived by his mother, Mary Morton (spouse Thomas) his father Randall Gnehm (spouse Marie), his sister Amanda Morgan (spouse Travis), his brothers M. Brooks Morton and Thomas S Morton, and step-sisters Brijin Leishman and Stephani Dickson. He was the beloved grandson of Robert G and Florence M Brooks (both deceased), and Edwin and Evelyn Gnehm (deceased).