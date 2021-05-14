Salt Lake City mayor modifies city’s mask mandate after CDC report

FILE PHOTO - In this 2020 photograph, captured inside a clinical setting, a health care provider places a bandage on the injection site of a patient, who just received a vaccine.

Following guidelines issued this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall on Friday modified her earlier executive order. She said those city employees as well as anyone in the public who have been fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear a mask when they are in a city-owned facility.

She said Salt Lake City’s response to the pandemic will always be guided by CDC recommendations.

Also Friday, Intermountain Healthcare said vaccination appointments for individuals 12 and older in Utah will begin Saturday, including at Intermountain Logan Regional, adding that appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcomed.

The Utah Health Department Friday reported one new death caused by COVID-19 and it occurred prior to April 14, 2021. Utah’s coronavirus fatalities over the course of the pandemic now total 2,256.

The state also reported there were 336 new positive COVID-19 cases statewide, 23 of them from northern Utah. There have been 21,682 positive cases in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

Since the start of the pandemic among the total positive cases in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties, 21,278 of those cases have been declared “recovered”. Most of the cases were found in Cache County (16,125) followed by Box Elder County (5,405) and Rich County (151). To date in the Bear River Health District there have been 899 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 100 coronavirus deaths.

Utah’s current COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday grew to 147 people, five fewer than Thursday. There are 46 people in intensive care units which is seven fewer than on Thursday. A total of 16,492 people have been hospitalized during the pandemic.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 322 a day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” remains at 6.6 percent. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is still 3.6 percent.

Since Thursday 5,668 people were tested for the first time and a total of 12,892 tests were administered. Over 2.62 million Utahns have been tested as of Friday and there have been more than 4.79 million total tests administered in the state.

The state reported over 2.37 million total vaccines have been administered in Utah, plus nearly 1.378 million have received at least one dose and 1.1 million are fully vaccinated.

In Idaho 2,064 residents have lost their lives to the virus and there are 189,735 confirmed coronavirus cases. In the three southeast Idaho counties case counts include 1,189 positive cases in Franklin County, 382 in Bear Lake County and 362 in Oneida County.