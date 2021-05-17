November 3, 1951 ~ May 14, 2021 (age 69)

Danny Gerwin John passed away on May 14, 2021, at age 69, in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born November 3, 1951 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Gerwin and Luetta John.

Danny attended and graduated from Tooele High School. He was a welder in his early years and then later found a career in the trucking industry. He was also enrolled with the United States Marine Corp.

Danny loved driving his jeep around the desert, enjoyed going fishing, and absolutely loved listening to oldies and classic rock.

Danny is survived by his daughters; Stacey (Isaac) Bolton and Alyssa (Travis) Leyva. Grandkids; Nicolas Bolton, Emily Bolton, Jeremy Jr John, Autum Leyva, Morgan Leyva. Sister; Dianne (Brian) Jones.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son Jeremy John, and his brother Ronald John.

Services will be held Tuesday May 18, 2021 at 1:00pm at the Portage Cemetery.

A viewing will be held prior from 12:00pm-12:30pm at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home (111 North 100 East Tremonton).

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.