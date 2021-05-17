Donation fund created to help Hyrum family after 4-year-old boy is hit by truck

Lincoln being treated in the hospital. The 4-year-old Hyrum boy was accidentally struck by a truck Friday near Canyon Elementary School. (Courtesy: Ranae Blanke)

LOGAN — Friends and family of a 4-year-old Hyrum boy are asking for help, as the toddler recovers in the hospital after being struck by a truck Friday afternoon. The accident occurred around 1:45 p.m. at 1170 East 300 South, near Canyon Elementary School.

According to the boy’s mother, Lincoln was riding bikes with friends, when he was accidentally hit by the truck. The vehicle didn’t have enough time to stop and hit him head on.

The impact threw the boy away from the truck, while the bike was run over and crushed. The mother called it an absolute miracle.

Emergency crews were called to the scene. They reported the boy was conscious and alert, but bleeding from his mouth and nose. He also had a laceration on his leg. Paramedics transported the boy to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lincoln’s mother posted on social media, her son had lots of road rash. The most significant injury was a small brain bleed, requiring neurological tests.

Cache County Sheriff’s Lt. Mikelshan Bartschi said all indications are that the crash was accidental and a case of a “little boy being a little boy.” The driver of the truck showed no signs of impairment and was not issued any citation.

The boy’s mother reported on Monday that Lincoln made some small steps towards his healing. He had passed all of his cognitive evaluations and started to eat. His energy is also increasing and he was able to go on a walk in a wagon to cheer him up.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the boy’s family with medical expenses. By Monday afternoon, it had already raised more than $1,500.

Lincoln’s mother said her son was “surrounded by earthly and heavenly angels who were there at the exact time and place to help him.”

