Event this week highlights the fight to reduce strokes and heart attacks

The Utah branch of the American Heart Association (AHA) and the American Stroke Association, along with other organizations, are part of an event this week titled Cycle Nation. It provides an opportunity for individuals to join the fight in reducing the risk of a critical heart event or a stroke.

On KVNU’s For the People program on Monday, Business Development Director for AHA-Utah Stacy Owens talked about how it works.

“It’s going on right now, each day includes ways to pump you up through fun and healthy activities. You can ride wherever you are (plus) you don’t have to have a bike. You can also move beyond the bike and track your minutes in physical activity with our new Cycle Nation app, which they can just download right on their phone,” she explained.

Owens said there is no cost to participate but when you register at CycleNation.org/Utah they are hoping people will donate and fundraise to support life saving stroke and heart research.

“And just so you know, it’s not too late to register and join us this Friday, May 21st, for Cycle Nation’s Happiest Half-Hour, which will be at 4:00 p.m. and it’s on Zoom. So anyone can participate.”

Owens said for those who register for Cycle Nation, there are many ways to reach out to others and send emails and Facebook posts. She said they have all the talking points available for that.

You can also find more information at American Heart Association-Utah and American Stroke Association-Utah on Facebook.