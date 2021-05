July 20, 1941 – May 16, 2021 (age 79)



Jeanmarie Miller Hall, 79, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 21 at 1:00 p.m. in the Pleasantview Cemetery in Malad, Idaho.

There will be a viewing held for her at her home on Friday from 11 a.m. -12:45 p.m. prior to the graveside.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.