July 14, 1941 – May 14, 2021 (age 79)

Julie Anne Rich Swainston was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to Melvin W Rich and Otella Hale on July 14, 1941. Julie peacefully returned home on May 14, 2021 in Ogden, Utah with her husband of 58 years by her side. She attended schools in Logan, Utah where she graduated from Logan High School in 1959.

After graduation, she moved to New York City and worked for a television broadcast company preparing the weather for the nightly news. She always carried an umbrella to protect her from the sun. She loved going to Central Park to swing on the swings.

She met the love of her life, Richard Carl Swainston, in 1962 while visiting her sister, Pat, in Big Springs, Texas. They were married for time and all eternity on August 16, 1962 in the Idaho Falls Temple. In 1964, after Carl left full-time military service in Big Springs, they returned to Preston to take over the Swainston Family Farm, where they worked hand in hand for the next 56 years. She kept an immaculate house and beautiful yard. There was a place for everything and everything in its place. She taught her children the value of hard work and a love for the gospel of Jesus Christ.

She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many capacities during her life. She and her eternal companion served three missions. One on the Navajo Reservation, one in Phoenix, Arizona and one in St. George, Utah. She loved the gospel of Jesus Christ and had a firm testimony of her Savior and the Plan of Salvation, including eternal families.

She is survived by her sweetheart, Carl Swainston of Preston; her eight children, Cynthia Ann Sparrow of San Antonio, Texas; Connie Lynn (Scott) Lutz of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Richard Charles (Jennifer) Swainston of Preston; Robert Carl (Stephanie) Swainston of Preston; Christine (Terry) Larson of Preston; Rodney Clifford (Dawn) Swainston of Preston; Cherri Lee (Jeremy) Porter of Pocatello, Idaho; and Ryan Carl (Shannon) Swainston of Preston. She is also survived by 41 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren and six more on the way; by three sisters, Pamela, Melanie and Victoria.

She was preceded in death by her parents, by a sister, Patricia, and by a great-grandson, Bodie. Until we meet again—We love you and will honor you!!

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Preston 10th Ward Chapel, 155 N. 200 W., Preston, Idaho. The services will be streamed live and may be watched Friday at 11 am (MDT) by clicking on the link in her obituary.

Viewings will be held Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston, Idaho and Friday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery.

