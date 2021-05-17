President Biden: those not vaccinated will pay the price

FILE PHOTO - vaccine clinic. Photo by Alex Mecl on Unsplash

In an effort Monday to encourage unvaccinated Americans to get their shots, President Biden said “those who are not vaccinated will end up paying the price. If the unvaccinated get vaccinated, they’ll protect themselves and other unvaccinated people around them.”

Utah seems to be doing its part. Monday the state reported over 2.4 million total vaccines have been administered in the state, plus nearly 1.4 million have received at least one dose and 1.1 million are fully vaccinated, which amounts to almost 35 percent of all Utahns.

As of Monday nearly 39.6 percent of all adults in northern Utah had been immunized (51,500 people). A total of 127,377 doses have been administered in the Bear River Health District.

New positive cases of coronavirus grew by 164 Monday according to the Utah Health Department (UDOH) report. There were also 11 new cases in northern Utah.

UDOH also reported one death Monday caused by COVID-19, a Utah County who was over 85 and a long-term care facility resident. Utah’s coronavirus fatalities over the course of the pandemic now total 2,259.

Since the start of the pandemic among the total positive cases in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties, 21,336 of the 21,732 total cases have been declared “recovered”. Most of the cases were found in Cache County (16,149) followed by Box Elder County (5,431) and Rich County (151). To date in the Bear River Health District there have been 901 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 100 coronavirus deaths.

Utah’s current COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday grew to 148 people, five fewer than Sunday. There are 51 people in intensive care units which is one more than on Saturday. A total of 16,532 people have been hospitalized during the pandemic.

Since Sunday 2,423 people were tested for the first time and a total of 4,565 tests were administered. Over 2.64 million Utahns have been tested as of Monday and there have been more than 4.8 million total tests administered in the state.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 311 a day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” remains at 6.6 percent. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is still 3.6 percent.

In Idaho 2,069 residents have lost their lives to the virus and there are 190,004 confirmed coronavirus cases. In the three southeast Idaho counties case counts include 1,188 positive cases in Franklin County, 382 in Bear Lake County and 362 in Oneida County.