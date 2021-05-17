Utah is one of 25 states “reopened” while 123 million in U.S. are fully vaccinated

As of Friday, May 14, Utah is one of 25 states considered “reopened” without COVID-19 restrictions.

Also, by May 16 the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said more than 123 million Americans were fully vaccinated.

Sunday, Utah reported over 2.4 million total vaccines have been administered in the state, plus nearly 1.4 million have received at least one dose and 1.1 million are fully vaccinated which amounts to almost 35 percent of all Utahns.

New positive cases of coronavirus grew by 320 Saturday and 242 Sunday according to weekend reports from the Utah Health Department (UDOH). There were also 39 new weekend cases in northern Utah.

UDOH also reported two deaths caused by COVID-19 Saturday and none Sunday. Utah’s coronavirus fatalities over the course of the pandemic now total 2,258.

As of Sunday nearly 40 percent of all adults in northern Utah had been immunized (51,448 people). A total of 127,360 doses have been administered in the Bear River Health District.

Since the start of the pandemic among the total positive cases in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties, 21,328 of those cases have been declared “recovered”. Most of the cases were found in Cache County (16,142) followed by Box Elder County (5,427) and Rich County (151). To date in the Bear River Health District there have been 900 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 100 coronavirus deaths.

Utah’s current COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday grew to 153 people, eight more than Saturday. There are 50 people in intensive care units which is one fewer than on Saturday. A total of 16,519 people have been hospitalized during the pandemic.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 317 a day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” remains at 6.5 percent. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is still 3.5 percent.

In Idaho 2,069 residents have lost their lives to the virus and there are 189,908 confirmed coronavirus cases. In the three southeast Idaho counties case counts include 1,188 positive cases in Franklin County, 382 in Bear Lake County and 362 in Oneida County.