Wilson on the federal funds special session this week and where the money is headed

Francisco Kjolseth/the Salt Lake Tribune via AP

UTAH LEGISLATURE — Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox has called for state legislators to meet in a special session this Wednesday. Cox has authorized 22 issues to be considered by lawmakers including crucial budget issues involving federal funds available through the American Rescue Plan.

On KVNU’s For the People program this past week, Senator Chris Wilson talked about the money and what it’s earmarked for.

“The state of Utah, right now, we’re looking at 1.5 billion dollars of state relief funds. Local cities and municipalities and counties are going to get about 1.1 billion. Education, you’ve got about 600-million for K through 12 public education. You’ve got 500 million of higher education money, health and human services are going to get half a billion. The money’s just unbelievable,” said Wilson.

When it comes to divvying up money to the different cities and counties, Cache County has to compete, of course, with the more heavily-populated Wasatch Front. But Wilson said the county is well represented.

“Honestly, we’re pretty connected. I was really surprised at how well…you look at who’s chair of some very important committees, and I look at who talks during the caucus and our relationships with leadership, both in the senate and the house. I feel very, very confident that the delegation and representatives of northern Utah are heard.”

In addition to local legislators, Wilson also praised Cache County Executive David Zook who he said is doing a good job going to bat for the county, and meeting with the governor and different state organizations and U-DOT.