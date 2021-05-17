Wynona “Ann” Wilberg Rampton

Ann Rampton passed away peacefully at her home in Garland, Utah at the age of 84. She was born on August 7, 1936 in Castle Dale, Utah, to Rufus and Edna Wilberg, and was the oldest of five children.

She attended school and graduated from North Emery High School, Weber State College, and Brigham Young University, where she majored in Elementary Education.

She served a mission in the New Zealand North Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She married Richard Rampton on August 17, 1966 in the Logan LDS temple. They are the proud parents of seven children. Wade Rampton (Lisa), Diane Buist (Ed), Jan Rampton, Shane Rampton (Sarah), Pauline Tubbs (Jason), baby boy Rampton, and Tyler Rampton.

She taught school for 21 years, taking 15 years off to be a mom, farm laborer, and chauffer. She officially retired from teaching in 2001 at the age of 65. She continued to volunteer as a reading aide for elementary age children until her health prohibited her from doing so.

As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, she loved serving her various callings and those with whom she served. Over the years, she eventually taught every age group in the church.

In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, genealogy, puzzles, cheating at solitaire, and watching BYU sports and Utah Jazz games with her husband.

One of her greatest joys was spending time with her grandchildren and supporting them in all their activities. She cherished her annual camp out with all the grandkids.

Ann is survived by her husband Richard, six children, twelve grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, one sister, one child, her in-laws, one brother-in-law, and two sisters-in-laws.

Special thanks to her health care providers Wendy, Chelsey, Gatlan, Carli, and her special friends in the ward.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 12 p.m. at the Fielding Stake Center.

A viewing will be held prior to the service from 10-11:30 a.m.

Interment will follow the funeral service in the Garland Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.