Annual Franklin event cancelled last year returns this summer

FRANKLIN — Last year most events were either cancelled or greatly scaled back. One casualty was Idaho Days that celebrates Franklin, the state’s oldest town. The good news is the event is back this year and will be held June 24th, 25th and 26th.

On KVNU’s For the People program on Tuesday, Nicole Nielson from the organizing committee said it was greatly missed last year.

“We have been very, very fortunate that the community has come out and said ‘yeah we missed it last year. We’re going to make sure it happens this year’”, she said.

Nielson said they resisted the thought of making it bigger than ever because of last year’s cancellation and decided to hold it the way people remember it. In addition to the parade, fireworks and auction it’s also a showcase of the history of the town.

“There are museums in Franklin, and I don’t think many people know that. (They)open up on those days for the general public to come in and look and see the history behind how Franklin was established and just how the town itself developed.”

She said they are still accepting vendors and sponsors. For more information on that you can call or text Nicole at 208-540-1263. More information on Idaho Days can also be found on Facebook.