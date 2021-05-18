Nice honor for a marquis(and creamy) USU product

File photo

LOGAN — A favorite in Cache Valley and across the state is, of course, Aggie Ice Cream. Recently the Aggie Creamery took home a very special honor – a Utah Best of State award.

On KVNU’s For the People program last week, creamery manager Dave Irish said it’s a nice recognition to have.

“Yeah it’s a big deal, you know, we appreciate it. Are we surprised? Not really. We’ve been doing this for a hundred years. Next year, 2022, we will celebrate 100 years of Aggie Ice Cream. We really started ice cream in the state of Utah, so it’s not like we don’t know what we’re doing,” he explained.

Irish said the great thing about their product is its consistency over that time. The consistency is because they pay attention to quality.

“But there’s a few things into it. It’s very much a traditional recipe. We don’t scrimp on anything. We use the freshest, best ingredients we can get. We age the ice cream mix over and above the minimum time that’s required and that helps a lot. So it’s just a lot of tradition, and a lot of practice, and a lot of consistent effort that goes into making Aggie Ice Cream.”

Irish said they receive all the milk they need from the Caine Dairy farm in Wellsville. The cows are a mixed herd of Jerseys and Holsteins. He said the farm does a great job in producing a high quality product.