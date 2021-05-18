Plea deal possibly coming for Hyrum man accused of multiple child sex abuse cases

LOGAN — Attorneys are working out a possible plea deal for a 24-year-old Hyrum man accused of sexually abusing children and facing a possible life sentence in prison. Thomas R. Durham faces similar allegations in both Cache and Davis counties.

Durham participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Tuesday morning, appearing by web conference. He was previously charged with aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony; and sex abuse of a child, a second-degree felony. He has also been charged in 2nd District Court with four counts of sex abuse of a child and one count of forcible sex abuse, all second-degree felonies.

According to court records, the case in Cache County allegedly occurred in 2015. The charges in Davis County reportedly occurred over several years, between 2011 and 2014. Durham has pleaded not guilty to both cases.

During Tuesday’s hearing, defense attorney Andrew McAdams told the court he was working toward a global resolution and wanted to resolve the Davis County case first. He asked for more time to negotiate with prosecutors.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Dane Murray acknowledged that negotiations are taking place and asked for another four weeks.

Details of the plea deal were not disclosed.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck granted attorneys more time to work out the possible resolution. She ordered Durham to appear again in court June 14.

