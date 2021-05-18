August 7, 1951 – May 15, 2021 (age 69)

It is with hearts filled with gratitude for the life that he lived and the love that he gave that we tell you that our Dad, Scott Stewart McKendrick, the greatest man, farrier, and cowboy we know, was called home by the Lord Saturday May 15, 2021. Scott was born Aug. 7, 1951 in Tooele, UT to James and Donna McKendrick. He graduated from Utah State University with a Master’s Degree in Animal Science. While attending USU, he met the love of his life, Rena Johns. They were married September 6, 1974. Together they lovingly raised four children.

There are truly no words we could offer to adequately honor our Dad. The legacy that he wrote in all of our hearts and yours speaks clearly and deeply to the man that he was. The hole that his passing has left in our hearts serves to remind us that some things are irreplaceable, because they aren’t meant to be replaced; they are meant to be remembered. Scott was a cowboy by heart. His love for riding, roping, herding cattle, branding time, and all the cowboy things ran deep into his bones. He was a farrier by trade. He found joy in using his skill and his intuition to take a horse with problems and help them become sound. He did the same for people. He had a knack for helping the ones who others thought were too far gone to become sound again. Our Dad was a poet. He had a way with words and ideas that painted pictures and stories in our minds that will linger on. Our Dad was a teacher. Be it teaching someone to rope or teaching someone to come to know their Savior, he had a gift. Anyone who was taught by Scott was loved by Scott, and they knew it. Our Dad had the heart of a servant. Even in his hours of illness, he only cared for others. He was the epitome of the verse, “If ye have done it unto one of the least of these, ye have done it unto me.” He served God constantly and fearlessly, always guided by the Spirit in his service and love. Our Dad was the greatest example of love as we watched him love and cherish our beautiful Mom for our whole lives. He was the best example of a husband, and the two of them are the greatest example of marriage that we’ve ever seen. Our Dad was just that. Our Dad. And no matter the hundreds of things on his plate, he made sure he was our Dad first. Our Dad always made sure we knew if we started a job, we better do it right, and we better finish it. His fight with cancer was no different. He outlived every diagnosis he was given. He always was one to go the extra mile and be sure the job was finished right. And when he was sure this life he lived was finished up right, he moved on to the next job. It just so happens this one is in a little greener pastures, less fences; but still with lost ones to find, strays to gather home, and someone who won’t give up on something that seems too far gone. Our Dad was a perfect fit.

We extend our deepest gratitude to all for the countless gestures of love and selflessness. We also extend our love, and the love of our Dad to each of you. His legacy belongs to each of us, and it is our choice what we will do with that legacy. May we all live a life that carries on Scott’s legacy. After all, we are all still riding for the same brand, the Savior’s brand. God bless.

Service Details:

Friday May 21: Viewing 6-8 PM, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (6521 North 2400 West Amalga, UT)

Saturday May 22: Viewing 10-11 AM/Funeral Service 11:30 AM (6521 North 2400 West Amalga, UT)

Sunday May 23: Graveside Service 1 PM (Nevada Time), 2 PM (Utah Time) – (Clover Valley, Nevada Cemetery)