Small plane crashes in Richmond two occupants unhurt

RICHMOND — A couple from Newton were able to walk away from a small plane crash Monday night in Richmond. The crash was reported around 6:15 p.m. in a field near 11481 North 2000 East.

According to a press release, Cache County Sheriff Chad Jensen said Lynn and Darlene Goodsell were flying a small Kitfox plane above northern Richmond, attempting to land in a pasture.

Lynn, who was piloting the aircraft, told deputies that he had made a low pass, checking the landing area. As he circled around in preparation to land, the plane’s passenger side wing clipped a power pole.

Jensen said “the plane then nose-dived into a nearby bush.”

Deputies were paged to the crash site, along with fire fighters and paramedics.

Lynn and Darlene only had minor scratches from the thorn bush. Both declined medical attention on scene.

The Cache County Sheriff’s Office is coordinating with the FAA and NTSB in investigating the accident. Both agencies were notified of the crash Monday night but did not respond due to no injuries being reported.

Rocky Mountain Power was also contacted and several homes in the area temporarily lost electricity due to the damage to the power pole.

Monday night’s crash isn’t the first time Lynn Goodsell has been involved in an aircraft accident.

In 2013, he was piloting a Cesena 175 over Wellsville, when it crash landed into a snow covered field. Investigators determined the plane had started experiencing some icing in the carburetor, causing the engine to lose power.

Goodsell attempted to land in the field near SR-101. When the plane touched down, the front wheel broke off, causing it to flip over on its top. None of the five occupants reported any major injuries.

