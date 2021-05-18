Susan Lee Shepherd, a longtime resident of Taylor, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 16, 2021, at the University of Utah Medical Center after suffering from a sudden medical emergency.

Susan was born in Dayton, Ohio on July 12, 1948 to Roy and Betty Lee Wendahl. She spent her youth in Southern California and later moved to Connecticut and Tennessee before finally moving to Taylor. Susan was married in Ogden to John David Shepherd, in the Ogden Temple. She spent her life in service to her Heavenly Father through the LDS Church. After joining the church with her daughter she served a mission in San Diego, California. Soon after her marriage she served a second mission in the inner-city of Ogden with her husband and son Tyer. They also served as temple workers at the Ogden Temple.

Susan loved the outdoors. She enjoyed playing golf and, in her early years, loved to swim competitively as well. She also loved skiing, going to the beach, and gardening. In addition, Susan held a special place in her heart for her horses, including a therapy horse named Annie. She also loved to give gifts with elegance and flair. Never did a person’s birthday or special anniversary pass without a wonderful gift given with love by Susan. Anyone who knew Susan knew she was a charming, classy lady who always thought of others before herself.

Susan leaves behind her loving husband, John, as well as their children, D. Todd Shepherd of Beverly Hills, CA, Tyler Shepherd of Taylor, Tricia Tippets and her husband, Todd, of North Salt Lake, Amy Andrews and her husband, Jeff, of Ridgway, CO, and son, John Adam Shepherd and his wife, Ashley, of Taylor. In addition, Susan is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and John Burrell of Pleasant View.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Eric Wendahl, and son, Jay Dee Shepherd.

Visitation for Susan will be on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden.

The funeral will be held at the West Ogden Stake Center, 2200 South 4300 West, Ogden, on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. with visitation prior from 9:30 – 10:40 a.m. at the church.

Burial will follow at the Logan Cemetery.

Flowers can be sent to Myers Ogden Mortuary, or may be made to the donor’s favorite charity in her honor.

Funeral service will be live streamed. To watch, scroll to the bottom of Susan’s obituary on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to the family. If unable to watch at this time the service will be on Myers Mortuary website indefinitely.