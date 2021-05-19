Convicted burglar sentenced to more jail time for new drug crime

Booking photo for Travis Goodwin (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 53-year-old Lewiston man previously convicted of multiple thefts and burglaries is serving more time behind bars for drug possession. Travis D. Goodwin acknowledged to “stumbling” since being released from jail last year.

Goodwin was sentenced during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Wednesday morning, appearing by web conference from the Cache County Jail. He previously accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.

Defense attorney Ryan Holdaway said his client recognized what he had done and cooperated with law enforcement. He asked the court for a shorter sentence so Goodwin can check into a treatment center.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Barbara Lachmar expressed hope that Goodwin would take treatment seriously. She noted how in the past, he talked a lot about wanting to change but wouldn’t follow through.

In January 2020, deputies received a report of an individual tampering with mailboxes. Cache County residents claimed they had seen the man driving away in a green Jeep Grand Cherokee in the Smithfield City area.

Deputies were able to stop a vehicle matching that description in Richmond and took Goodwin into custody.

Detectives later learned that Goodwin was involved in multiple thefts of mail from mailboxes as well as burglarizing at least two storage units in North Logan. The victims in those cases were contacted and able to identify their property that was in the defendant’s possession.

Goodwin was later sentenced to serve 330 days in jail but given credit for 158 days already served. He was placed on three-years probation and prohibited from consuming any alcohol or drugs, and complete substance abuse treatment.

During Wednesday’s sentencing, Judge Brian Cannell told Goodwin that he was running out of chances. He ordered him to serve 180 days in jail, with counselling and work release.

Judge Cannell said he would consider allowing Goodwin to check into a treatment center in three months. He said the defendant needs to start changing his behavior or face more jail and prison time.

