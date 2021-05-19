Emory Wayne Elwell, passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side on, May 18, 2021. He was born July 2, 1941 in Ogden, Utah, the son of Don and Bobie Elwell. He grew up in Preston, Idaho and graduated from Preston High School.

Following his graduation, Wayne served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Santiago, Chile Mission. He graduated from the University of Utah as a Pharmacist. He worked as a pharmacist for over 40 years, for different corporations. Wayne helped write one of the first Pharmacy Computer Programs.

Wayne married his sweetheart, Lois Diane McAfee on March 27, 1982 in Sun City, Arizona. They were later sealed in the Ogden Temple.

He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many leadership positions including in the High Council, as Stake and Ward Clerk. Wayne was a Stake Technology Specialist and assisted with Family History and taught many others as well.

Wayne was very involved in civic activities including 16 years with the North Ogden City Council, organizing Cherry Days and helped develop the first North Ogden Senior Center. He was the Grand Marshall of the Cherry Days Parade in 2017.

Wayne’s life consisted of five major things: family, Church, work, city, and computers. He enjoyed taking care of his yard and every winter would decorate his home with Christmas Lights.

Wayne is survived by his wife Lois Elwell, his children Kim (Alan) Parker, Sean (Jodi) Elwell, Adam (Christy) Elwell, E. Wayne (Teresa) Elwell, and Carrie (Bret) Minnig; 20 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Wayne is also survived by his siblings Jeanie (Mike) McBride and David (Sharon) Elwell.

Preceded in death by his parents Don and Bobie Elwell and his brother Don “Bud” Elwell.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Harrisville 10th Ward, 1560 North 200 West, Harrisville, Utah 84404.

A viewing will be held at the Church on Friday from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd, Ogden, Utah.

The family would like to thank Inspiration Hospice and Maddox Ranch House, especially Karissa, Natalie, Diana and Cahleen.

Funeral Service will be live streamed on Wayne’s obituary at www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be left for the family.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.