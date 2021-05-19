Lewiston man involved in fatal crash in southern Idaho

JEROME, Idaho — A 59-year-old Lewiston man was hospitalized and another man was killed in a two vehicle crash. The accident occurred Tuesday morning in Jerome, in southern Idaho.

Idaho State Police report Marty Mickelson was driving a Dodge Ram pickup, pulling a horse trailer, northbound on S. Lincoln Avenue in Jerome.

Near Yakima Street, Lloyd Miller, a 43-year-old Twin Falls man, was traveling southbound on S. Lincoln Avenue in a 2006 Ford Freestyle.

Police suspect Miller was traveling at a high rate of speed, ran a red light and swerved to avoid colliding with a vehicle turning left. He crossed the center lane of travel and crashed into Mickelson’s pickup.

Miller was not wearing a seatbelt. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mickelson was wearing a seatbelt. He was transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

