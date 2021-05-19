Logan man pleads guilty again to having sex with teen girl

Booking photo for Frederick A. Guadarrama (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 27-year-old Logan man, convicted of raping a 14-year-old girl last year, has confessed to continuing to have a sexual relationship with her. Frederick A. Guadarrama accepted a plea deal and will now await sentencing.

Guadarrama participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Wednesday morning, appearing by web conference from the Cache County Jail. He pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual activity with a minor, a third-degree felony.

In July 2017, Guadarrama raped the then 14-year-old girl while he was on leave from the military and visiting Cache County. The girl became pregnant and later gave birth to a baby.

When detectives interviewed Guadarrama, he denied ever having sex with the juvenile, but admitted that he had been alone with her when he was home on leave. He later consented to taking a DNA test which showed he was the baby’s biological father.

In April 2019, Guadarrama was sentenced to 120-days in jail and ordered to have no contact with the victim, after he had pleaded “no contest” to one count of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, a third-degree felony. Defense attorney Kelly Booth had claimed the defendant suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and was so drunk on the night of the crime, he couldn’t remember what happened.

In August 2020, Guadarrama was arrested again after prosecutors learned he was continuing to have a sexual relationship with the same underage girl.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Guadarrama spoke only briefly. He waived his rights to a fair trial and pleaded guilty to the charge.

Judge Brian Cannell didn’t discuss any of the details of the plea agreement. He scheduled sentencing for July 14.

Guadarrama is being held without bail. He could face up to five years in prison.

will@cvradio.com