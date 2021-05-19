Mayor on downtown Logan development and plans to utilize some of the Thatcher ruins safely

Mill Creek construction on 100 South, 100 West

LOGAN — On KVNU’s monthly Speak to the Mayor program on Wednesday, Logan mayor Holly Daines said many projects are coming together in downtown Logan. She said that fits into what she originally campaigned on and IT has been a long-time goal to revitalize downtown.

“We did Center Street, and then we also started talking about the Center block development. And, as we all know, that’s evolved and it didn’t happen exactly the way we first proposed. But we have a great plaza underway. I think that sent a message to people that we do want people downtown, we are going to invest in downtown, we want housing downtown.”

The mayor continued, “we want things that will attract our citizens and benefit them downtown so they have a reason to come downtown and make it a vital pedestrian-friendly vibrant place.”

Part of that is the new Mill Creek development going in on 100 West across from Logan High School. The mayor said the blighted area behind that project includes the ruins of the old Thatcher mill.

“And the developers that were doing Mill Creek were interested in, also, expanding to that property right there in the middle of the block. But it was classified as a historic ruin and was part of the historic district. So we needed to go through the Historic Preservation Committee (HPC), and initially the thought was, could you utilize that. That would be ideal if you could make the ruins into part of your development.”Daines said though, as the engineers investigated further, they found the ruins were just not sound structurally.

So she said the plan now is to move the front section of the canal back to its’ original stream bed. And the developers promised the HPC to use some of the stones from the ruins to memorialize the mill and tell its story with some sort of historical marker.

There are also plans to put in a sidewalk on that side of 100 South east to Main Street where it’s been unsafe for pedestrians.