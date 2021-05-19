Nationally known local jam store housed in Blue Square making its mark

Kenneth Butcher fills a bag of cookies his mother Liz is holding Monday. Liz founded the Butchers Bunches and has developed their product into brand of sugarless jam.

LOGAN – There is an unusual jam store in Blue Square across from the Aggie football field, located at 1110 N. 800 E. in Logan. Utah Artisan Mercantile sells more than jam, they sell 100 percent locally-produced products. Customers can find locally produced barbeque sauce, soaps, stews, soups and more.

Production demand for Butcher’s Bunches and its jam line began after finding success at the Cache County Gardeners Market with Liz Butcher’s sugarless jam. She started to market it after it became a hot item at the local outdoor market and now has it placed in several grocery stores in the west.

The Logan-made product can be found in Smiths, Whole Foods, T.J. Maxx, Home Goods, World Market and lots of small specialty stores. Butchers Bunches can also be found in duty free airports in other countries.

“We make more than 20 different products on site,” said Butcher. “Our son Kenneth was born with autism and we found he could not eat sugar.”

Liz began experimenting with different ways to make jam without using sugar.

“Kenneth owns the major share of the business,” she said. “It’s a family thing; we are lucky because my husband Corey works here, too.”

Kenneth also works at Einstein’s Bagels and Great Harvest.

The business was born out of the 2007-2009 recession when they lost their Logan farm ground. She decided to take what they grew and turn it in to something Kenneth could eat and try to sell the rest.

Liz and Cory were raised in California; both have undergraduate degrees from Brigham Young University and came to Logan to graduate school at Utah State University.

“I love Utah and I try to support local farmers,” she said. “This area has tons of food lore.”

She said when she was on the board of the Gardner’s Market, she learned how to market using inexpensive social media and banners. Liz has been on Salt Lake television and had state and regional publications write stories about her unique products.

“We try to promote and sell other local artisans’ goods. And we always will,” Butcher said. “Some of them have had a pretty rough time with the pandemic and we are proud to help others succeed.”

Butchers Bunches picked up Pig & a Jelly Jar and is making their products.

She has a couple of give back products. The Love Loud jam is one she has partnered with Imagine Dragons. Lead singer Dan Reynolds approached her about the collaboration and the proceeds go to support local and national LGBTQ+ charities. Butcher’s Bunches also collaborated with Pig & a Jelly Jar on a Strawberry Rhubarb jelly with proceeds going to Autism Speaks, as well as Nuzzles and Co.

“We have an informal daily lunch special were we serve soups and stews with ingredients from local farmers,” she said of the store in Blue Square. “We help others sell their work. We have cake makers and interior designers come and teach classes.”

Friday nights they have live entertainment outside on the patio from 6 to 9 p.m.

“Bulls Head, the restaurant and us try and bring in local entertainment. Sometimes it is two solo acts and other times it’s a band,” Butcher said. “We give them free swag and meals to perform. The audiences are starting to grow.”