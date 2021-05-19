Two missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints killed in Texas

Elder Luke Carter (left) and Elder Eli Fowler (right), missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, died in a car crash, in Denton, Texas on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (Courtesy: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

DENTON, Texas — A traffic accident in Texas has killed two missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and hospitalized another man. The crash occurred Tuesday morning in Denton, Texas. north of Dallas-Fort Worth

Church spokesman Sam Penrod said they were saddened to share news of the passing of two young missionaries, who were killed in the head-on traffic collision. The missionaries were both assigned to the Texas Fort Worth Mission.

The crash killed Elder Luke Masakazu Carter, a 18-year-old man from Springville, Utah. Also, Elder Eli Jon Fowler, a 20-year-old Pueblo West, Colorado man.

Penrod said the cause of the accident is being investigated by local law enforcement. It occurred during a heavy rainstorm. Both missionaries were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident. The driver of the other vehicle was hospitalized.

The Denton Record Chronicle reports police officers said the weather is being considered a factor in the crash investigation. At the time of the accident, the National Weather Service reported nearly one inch of rain had fallen within the hour..

Elder Carter began his missionary service in November 2020. Elder Fowler had been serving since January 2020. Funeral services are still being arranged.

Penrod said, “We express our love and deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Elder Carter and Elder Fowler and to the missionaries in the Texas Fort Worth Mission. We pray that all will be uplifted by the Savior’s love and feel comfort during this difficult and trying time.”

