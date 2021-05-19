Utah’s new COVID-19 positive cases jump to over 400 on Wednesday

COVID vaccine parking. Photo by Joshua Hoehne on Unsplash

Wednesday’s Utah Health Department report lists four new COVID-19 deaths, three of which occurred prior to April 19, 2021.

There have now been 2,275 coronavirus fatalities over the course of the pandemic.

New positive cases of coronavirus grew by 430 in Utah Wednesday with 30 new cases in northern Utah. In 14 months of the pandemic there have been 403,418 cases in Utah. At the same time, there have been 21,772 positive cases in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

Since Tuesday, 15,383 vaccine doses were administered statewide. That means total doses in the arms of Utahns during the pandemic has reached more than 2.44 million.

The list of Utahns who are fully vaccinated has reached 1,134,843.

Almost 41 percent of all adults in northern Utah had been immunized (52,888) people). A total of 129,042 doses have been administered in the Bear River Health District.

Since Tuesday 5,550 people were tested for the first time and a total of 13,033 tests were administered. Almost 2.65 million Utahns have been tested as of Wednesday and there have been more than 4.8 million total tests administered in the state.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 312 a day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” remains at 6.4 percent. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is still 3.4 percent.

Since the start of the pandemic among the total positive cases in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties, 21,389 of the 21,772 total cases have been declared “recovered”. Most of the cases were found in Cache County (16,173) followed by Box Elder County (5,446) and Rich County (151). To date in the Bear River Health District there have been 907 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 101 coronavirus deaths.

As of Wednesday Utah’s current COVID-19 hospitalizations are 136 people, two more than Tuesday. There are 56 people in intensive care units which is three more than on Tuesday. A total of 16,597 people have been hospitalized during the pandemic.

In Idaho 2,073 residents have lost their lives to the virus and there are 190,472 confirmed coronavirus cases. In the three southeast Idaho counties case counts include 1,191 positive cases in Franklin County, 385 in Bear Lake County and 362 in Oneida County.