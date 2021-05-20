Bonnie Jean (Morse) Kelstrom

Our beautiful, beloved and cherished mother, grandmother and wife passed away peacefully on May 18, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. Bonnie Jean Morse was born on January 17, 1926 in Smithfield, Utah to Berkley Hugh Morse and Doretta Hudson. Bonnie graduated from Logan High School in 1944.

She married her lifelong companion, Robert (Bob) Kelstrom on May 24, 1947 in Las Vegas, Nevada. They spent 73 years together and were blessed with four children, Sherman, Tamara, Curtis and Scott. Bonnie and Bob had the special opportunity to renew their vows in Las Vegas in 2005.

Bonnie was an incredibly hard worker and found her true calling in life interacting with customers in the service industry, most notably the years she spent at JC Penney and The Tiffin Room at ZCMI.

Bonnie’s life was exemplified by the care and compassion she provided for others. She found her greatest joy in making others happy, ensuring that everyone always had a snack, a cold drink or a Meadow Gold ice cream bar. She could never sit down if there was company, instead shuffling around the house waiting on her guests and being the consummate hostess.

She quietly devoted her life to serving her family and those around her; never wanting to be in the limelight but rather working in the shadows taking every care to heart. Her legacy lives on in us. In Matthew 22:39 Jesus said, “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.” Bonnie exemplified this in every thought, word and deed.

Throughout her many decades as a member of the Lakeview LDS ward, Bonnie held many callings, but serving in the Primary brought her the greatest joy.

Though humble and down to earth, Bonnie took a great deal of pride in her appearance and was always dressed to the nines. She never missed an opportunity to add another bracelet, ring or brooch. Her last days on earth were no exception, wearing her favorite bracelets, even in her final moments.

Bonnie is survived by her husband, Bob and her children, Sherman (Diane) Kelstrom, Syracuse, Tamara (Charles) Roberts, Syracuse and Curtis Kelstrom of Cody, Wyoming. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and many great and great-great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings and son, Scott Kelstrom.

A special thanks to Summit Hospice for their continued care and compassion for Bonnie. Their kindness, along with the tireless efforts by Sherman, Diane, Tamara, Charles and great-grandson Corbin Hunt allowed her to stay in her home until the end.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 11:00 am at Myers Mortuary, 5865 S. 1900 W., Roy. Family and friends may visit on Sunday, May 23, from 6 pm – 8 pm and Monday, from 9:30 am to 10:30 am, prior to services.

Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park.

The funeral service will be live streamed on Bonnie’s obituary page, you may watch it by going to www.myers-mortuary.com.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.