February 25, 1942 – May 15, 2021 (age 79)



Dennis Errol Woolsey was born on February 25, 1942 in Logan, Utah. His parents are Fearel Lars Woolsey and Blanche Bertha Justensen Woolsey. Dennis married the love of his life Sheila Rae Olson on August 3, 1960 in the Logan Utah Temple. They are parents to three amazing daughters Audrey Mapu and twins, Tracy Kinney and Stacy Woolsey.

As a child, Dennis was quite the prankster. He would get into all kinds of mischief which continued even as an adult. He came up with many goofy nicknames for those around him. He loved sweets of any kind especially candy and always carried Orange Mint Life Savers in his pocket that he shared with others. He adored his English Bulldogs Maimi and Shelby and treated them as his kids. Dennis was an avid fisherman and spent quality time fishing with Wendell his best friend and loved to teach anyone willing to learn including his grandkids and great grandkids. He took many drives up the canyon and throughout the valley. Dennis was a dedicated Utah Jazz fan and especially liked watching the Stockton and Malone duo. Dennis was a bookworm, he loved to read and learn about history. Dennis was a do-it-yourself man and was masterful in the art of welding. He built tomato cages, yard birds, benches and more.

Dennis was truly committed to serving other. He would help anyone and everyone any time of the day or night. He was willing to give you the shirt off his back. Whenever he met a stranger, he made a friend.

Dennis loved everything cars!! His passion was restoring cars among those included a ’57 Silver Chevy with black interior, a green ’55 Nomad and a ’66 Chevelle Convertible. Two of his favorite cars were a ’77 Silver Corvette and a ’74 Gold Stingray Corvette. His beloved neighborhood truck is a ’66 Ford called Old Henry.

Dennis was a jack of all trades and dappled in many jobs throughout his life. He owned Auto King in Missoula Montana and ended his career working for the Deseret Pasta Plant in Salt Lake City, Utah. Dennis served in many callings for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints including Bishop, 1st Counselor, Sunday School Teacher, Young Men’s President and many more. Dennis and Sheila also served a one-year home-bound mission. He loved serving at Legacy House and made numerous friends. Dennis was actively involved in Scouting and had many memorable camping trips. He had a strong testimony of the restored gospel and the knowledge of eternal life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters Madge Gittens, Carol Henderson and Norma Al-Imari.