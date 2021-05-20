Glynn Rae Scholle passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, May 15, 2021, after her recent bout with Cancer. Her gracious presence will be deeply missed by friends and family. Her most cherished role in life was that of a devoted mother and faithful companion where she excelled with honors. She leaves a legacy of love burned deep into the hearts of her children. Her musical talents span a lifetime. She was granted a full-ride vocal performance scholarship to USU where she graduated with a degree in Music Therapy.

She is survived by her husband, Chris Scholle, her children, and their spouses, daughter Jesseca and Eric Cruz and her 1st granddaughter, Livi Cruz, son Tanner and Samantha Scholle, son Chandler Scholle, and daughter Taia Scholle. Glynn is also survived by her parents Robert and Claudia Christensen of Richmond, UT, and her siblings, brothers Jason, Jared, and Jordan Christensen, and sisters, Shawnee Anderson, Monique James, and their spouses and families.

Glynn has requested that in lieu of flowers, any donation be made to: ” HopeforGlynn.org “, a non-profit charity being set up in her honor for the benefit of children in the performing arts.

Funeral Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 645 Trail Circle, Logan, Utah Saturday, May 22: Viewing 10:00 A.M: Service 12:00 P.M.

Following the funeral, a graveside service will be held at the Mendon Cemetery (97 No. Main Street, Mendon Utah). After the cemetery service, ALL friends and family are invited to return to the church and participate in a celebration of Glynn’s life. We hope everyone will come to share their memories and thoughts of Glynn. Food will be served