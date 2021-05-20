Governor Cox talks about how well Utah slowed coronavirus

(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Gov. Spencer Cox speaks at his weekly news conference in Salt Lake City on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

During his monthly press briefing Thursday, Governor Spencer Cox took time to tell the state that while about four percent of America’s 12-to-15 year olds have received at least one shot of the vaccine, Utah is doing better than that.

“In Utah, we are leading the nation in that percentage, at nine percent that have received at least one dose,” Gov. Cox exclaimed. “That’s right at about 20,000 kids ages 12-to-15 that have received that dose.”

He talked about how far Utah has come in slowing the spread of the virus.

“It took us eight months to reach our first 100,000 cases of COVID on Oct. 21. It only took 1.5 months to hit the next 100,000 cases. We did that on Dec. 1,” Gov. Cox explained. “And it took one month to hit the next 100,000 cases, on Jan. 7. And now it look us four months to reach the 400,000 case mark. We did that May 7.”

New positive cases of coronavirus grew by 266 in Utah Thursday with 15 new cases in northern Utah. In 14 months of the pandemic there have been 403,684 cases in Utah. At the same time there have been 21,787 positive cases in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

The Thursday Utah Health Department report lists four new COVID-19 deaths. There have now been 2,279 coronavirus fatalities over the course of the pandemic.

Since Wednesday 19,236 vaccine doses were administered statewide and total doses in the arms of Utahns during the pandemic has reached more than 2.46 million.

The list of Utahns who are fully vaccinated has reached 1,144,733 which is about 35 percent of Utah’s population. Nearly 44 percent of the population has received at least one dose.

More than 41 percent of all adults in northern Utah had been immunized as of Thursday (53,397) people. A total of 129,869 doses have been administered in the Bear River Health District.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 291 a day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” remains at 6.3 percent. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is still 3.4 percent.

In Idaho 2,074 residents have lost their lives to the virus and there are 190,712 confirmed coronavirus cases. In the three southeast Idaho counties case counts include 1,193 positive cases in Franklin County, 386 in Bear Lake County and 362 in Oneida County.