July 3, 1938 – May 18, 2021 (age 82)



JaNice Schvaneveldt Balls, 82, devoted wife, and mother of five rambunctious boys, left this mortal life on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. We have no doubt that she was greeted by the arms of her 11-year-old son, David, who preceded her in death, as well as a loving Heavenly Father. It was an embrace she had anxiously awaited.

JaNice was born on July 3, 1938, just minutes behind her twin JaNeal. She was welcomed by her parents, Lee and Lila Schvaneveldt.

JaNice met ElRay Balls and quickly fell in love with her eternal companion. They were married and sealed in the Logan LDS temple on Sept. 28, 1956. They moved for a year to Seattle, Washington, then moved home to Weston. In 1965 they settled on her family farm on the outskirts of town. This is where they raised their little family, built an amazing legacy, and where she passed away. On this farm, they worked hard, and played harder.

She gave birth to Brian (Janine), David, Doug, Mike (Jodi), and Lee (Taci). She was the epitome of what a wife and mother should be. Her love and service didn’t stop at just her family, it was shared with all she worked with at Pepperidge Farm for 23 years, everyone in the community, and all she served in her church callings. ElRay often said she worked harder than any woman should have to, but she did it willingly, always with her unique smile and bubbly sense of humor. When she wasn’t working the farm and raising her family, she was with her friends, visiting, playing cards at club, shopping, and living up life.

After her retirement, she settled into grandma life quite willingly. Trips to the family farm, rodeo weekends, and holidays were some of her grandkids’ most cherished memories. She provided delicious meals and welcomed all. She was never without a treat to share and a hug or kiss to give. Although her health struggled towards the end, she fought fiercely to stay with her family. With her husband by her side to the last second, she lived her life as an example of grace and Christlike service.

JaNice is survived by her loving husband, children, 24 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and her siblings- JaNeal (Bud) Stevenson, Phil (Zefa), Kay (Craig) Buttars, Brent (Marilyn), along with many friends.

She was preceded in death by her son, David, and eight siblings.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 12:00 pm at the Weston Church, 27 North Center, Weston, Idaho.

Viewings will be held Friday evening from 6-7:30 pm and Saturday morning from 10-11:30 am, both at the Weston Church.

Interment will be in the Weston Cemetery.

The family would like to thank her doctors and nurses at FCMC, as well as first responders for their compassionate and gentle handling of our mother and grandma.

