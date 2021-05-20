December 08, 1937 – May 15, 2021 (age 83)



Marge Auger, 83 years old passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Preston, Idaho due to congestive heart failure. Our precious wife and mother was born on December 8, 1937, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania to Andrew and Mary Louise Umbel. She had two older sisters Mary Elizabeth and Delores and a younger brother Andrew, She was excited to help take care of her youngest twin siblings, her brother Richard Umbel (Preston, Idaho) and sister Barbara Umbel of Uniontown, PA. She attended grade school, middle school in Uniontown, PA. She graduated from Georges Township High School in 1955. Soon thereafter, she met the love of her life David Sharp Auger They were married on November 15, 1955. She has said on numerous occasions that was one of the two best decisions of her life. They soon moved across the country to Preston, Idaho in the summer of 1956 and they have resided here in Preston for the past 65 years.

Her second best decision she made was to become a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in which she was an active member, She was the most faithful visiting teacher ever. A job in which she was honored to serve. She held many other positions in the church in which she gave all she had and then some. She loved people! She loved children and had a unique way with them in which she made them feel like they were the most important person ever. Children were drawn to her and she lived for that. Making others happy through her wonderful sense of humor proved to be a blessing to all who knew her, especially her friends and family. She was blessed with her quick wit and loved to joke around with others. She was the best zucchini brownies, bread, and candy maker in the world. She had a talent for making these and all were generously given to others quite often.

It was with a very heavy heart that she left her dear family, especially her husband David. She is survived by her husband of 65 years David Auger, daughters Darlene (Daryl) Johnson and Karen (Clyde Williams) 11grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren with two more on the way.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Rhonda Kay Pomeroy, her great-grandson Hudson David Johnson, siblings Mary Hunt, Delores Gaster, Andrew Umbel, and Richard Umbel.

Per her request, there will not be a public funeral.

A viewing will be held at the Franklin County Funeral Home, 56 S State Street, Preston, on Thursday, May 20, 2021, from 10:00 – 11:30 am.

A private graveside service for immediate family members will then be held at the Glendale Cemetery. Get ready Glendale Cemetery things are about to get lively.

We will forever be grateful to Dr. Stuart Knapp and his nurse Jessica. They held their own with mom’s wit! As sick as she often was when she was with them she was always able to make them earn their keep! Thank you again Dr. Knapp & Jessica and whatever you do, don’t lie on Fridays! To the Franklin County Funeral Home your kindness, compassion, and availability are unmatched. We could not have done it without you, Todd and the staff!

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Franklin County Funeral Home.