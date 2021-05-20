March 16, 1924 – May 19, 2021 (age 97)



Downey…A joyful reunion took place May 19, 2021, as Maxine Brady Bennett returned to her heavenly home at the age of 97. Our Mom, Maxine, was born March 16, 1924 to William Jordan Brady and Mable Mulherin. When she was 10 years old, her father died. Her mother was later married to Sim Hatch, whom mother dearly loved.

Mom grew up in Arimo, Idaho with her siblings June, Len, Arlie, and Betty Jo. She married Keith Weldon Bennett in the Logan, Utah temple on March 20, 1942. They served in the Logan temple for many years. They were married for 59 years before he died in 2001.

Mom served in numerous callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, especially enjoying those involving music and children. She loved music, and played the piano by ear. She was willing to teach anyone to play, whether they were 5 or 75. Mom was the ward choir director for countless years, and served as the primary pianist when she was 90 years old.

Mom worked tirelessly on the family farm. It was normal for her to play Soldier Boy on the piano while we were cleaning the house. We would roll the dice to wash dishes, and do math fact quiz sessions while milking cows. Work was always fun with Mom! She loved games and was always ready to play a game of marbles, spoons, or pinochle. She is best remembered by her grandchildren for orchestrating games of Run Sheepie Run and Red Light Green Light, and teaching the teenagers how to drive. She enjoyed drives through the mountains, and spending time there with her family.

Maxine is survived by her children Linda (John) Bell, Renee (Verlen) Andrews, Denise (Butch) Bloxham, Trudy (Greg) Christensen, Chauncey (Debra) Bennett, Lisa (Paul) Weller, 39 grandchildren, 120 great grandchildren, and 27 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Keith, her son Mark, her siblings (June, Len, and Arlie) and many other beloved family and friends.

We will honor our Mom on Thursday, May 27th at the Virginia Ward LDS Building with a viewing from 10:30 to 11:45, followed by funeral services at 12.

Interment will be at the Arimo, Idaho Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.