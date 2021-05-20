Merril Melvin Dyches

September 18, 1932 – May 17, 2021 (age 88)



Beloved dad, grandpa and great-grandpa passed away May 17, 2021. Born to Melvin and Addie Dyches in Moroni Utah. He was the first of seven children. He took his role of oldest brother seriously and was loved and admired by his younger siblings. Merril served overseas during the Korean War. He married Esther Owen on Dec 1 1956 in Salt Lake City. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Manti Temple on May 15, 1965. Merril loved Esther and losing her was the hardest thing he had to do. He has waited 27 years to be reunited with her. When Merril and Esther were first married, they loved waterskiing and even bought a boat before buying a house. Merril was loved by everyone who knew him. He accepted everyone as they were.

Merril was a hard worker who never left a job undone. He was the first to volunteer and he could outwork someone half his age. Merril loved horses and horse racing. He also loved hunting and fishing with his brothers. Merril loved cars, especially Ford Mustangs.

Merril was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served faithfully in any calling he was given, whether it was teaching Sunday School to 12-year-olds or being a referee for stake basketball. He never missed a Sunday and would walk to church, arriving early to save a place for his family, because family was everything to Merril. He loved his six girls, Karen, Kim, Lisa, Lori, Merrilyn and Jamie. He never missed an opportunity to let them know how much he loved and appreciated them. The only thing he loved as much as his wife and daughters, were his 21 grandkids and 4 great-grandkids. He always took the time to give personal love and attention to each one.

Merril was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and his brother Bernell.

