Mildred “Millie” Marie Payte Hess, 80 returned to Heavenly Father May 19, 2021. She was born in Wheat Ridge Colorado on January 20, 1941 to Elmer and Viola Payte.

Millie was raised in Colorado. She lived in Wheat Ridge, Arvada, Golden and areas surrounding Denver. She graduated in Golden, Colorado, then later moved to Salt Lake City, Utah and then to Malad, Idaho when she married then later to Utah were they resided together for 57 years.

Millie and Cleon R. Hess were married and sealed forever in 1963 in Logan Utah. Together they raised six children.

She is survived by her husband; children JoAnn Morgan (Kelly) Sullivan, ViOma (Brent) Anderson, Fredrick Hess, Nathen Hess; Grandchildren Kirsten Anderson, Jessica (Spencer) Wilding, Nicholas Hess, Amanda Hess, Cody (Becca) Anderson, James Anderson, Justin (Jasmine) Hess, Kortnie Hess, and Benjamin Hess; Great Grandchildren Kaylor Wood, Tucker Bingham, Lucas Wood, Kaizen Anderson, Tayzlie Bingham, Camden Anderson, Nickanora Anderson, and Grayson Anderson. Brothers Clarence (Lanita), Jerry (Linda), Ralph, and Bruce Payte. Several nieces, nephews, cousins and Friends.

Preceded in Death by her Parents; sons Russell and Ray Hess; Grandson Renold Anderson; several of her cousins, and many friends.

Sisters Maxine Fay and Betty Sue Payte, and infant sibling

A celebration of Millie will be held in her yard at a later date.

