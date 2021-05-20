LOGAN – It has been 20 years now that the Utah Conservation Corps (UCC), housed at Utah State University’s service center, has trained and assigned crews to complete projects on public lands.

Sean Damitz, founding director of the UCC, said young volunteers come from all over the country to Logan to prepare to serve almost a full year in Utah.

“That includes a lot of hands-on training, wilderness first responder training, chainsaw certification training, herbicide application training so they can go out and do the conservation projects that our public land management partners are requesting of them,” Damitz explained.

It was 21 years ago that Damitz was an AmeriCorps Vista member at USU’s Val R. Christensen Service Center when the idea for the Utah Conservation Corps idea was born.

“I started talking to my supervisors at USU and they gave me the go-ahead to bring the AmeriCorps grant on board,” he added. “Since then, it’s been this really great partnership, going along with the university’s land grant and engagement mission across the state.”

The Utah Conservation Corps is a program of USU’s Center for Civic Engagement & Service Learning.