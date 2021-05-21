Blake Harold Larsen passed away of liver failure on May 19, 2021 at home with his mother by his side. Blake was born November 29, 1981, on his Grandpa Rhead’s 60th Birthday. Together they enjoyed twelve years of fun and memorable birthdays. Blake was born in Ogden, Utah to Donald H. Larsen and Connie Rhead Larsen. He attended Roosevelt Elementary, T.H. Bell Jr. High and graduated from Bonneville High School in 2000. Blake was a hard worker and enjoyed learning new things in the jobs he held. Two of his favorite jobs were with Timken and JBT. Blake was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Blake was very talented mechanically and could repair and build anything. At the age of four, he received his first toolbox from his dad. Blake loved to spend time with his dad rebuilding a 1948 International Truck and a 1952 Harley Davidson Trike.

Blake had a fun sense of humor and loved to tease his family and friends. He did not like contention and was always trying to make life better for others. He liked to read and learn about astronomy. He also enjoyed cooking and creating new meals for his boys.

Blake possessed the unique gift of understanding that a full and happy life is achieved by simple living. Blake lived at his own pace, sometimes to the chagrin of his family. He knew that happiness is achieved by loving those around you, not by acquiring possessions. He had an infectious smile, and the ability to warm a room with his presence.

Blake married Cherish Martin on January 31, 2009. They were later divorced. Together they had two sons, Braxton and Blake. Blake absolutely adored his sons and was so proud of them!

Blake is survived by his sons, Braxton Larsen and Blake Larsen; mother, Connie Larsen; brother, Brandon Larsen; sister, Nicole (Jason) Jacobson; 11 nieces and nephews and two great nephews, and mother of his sons, Cherish Martin Larsen.

Blake was preceded in death by his father, Donald Larsen; Grandparents, Harold and Betty Rhead; Grandparents, Ed and Opal Larsen; Uncle Jim Rhead; Cousin Scott Rhead; Cousin C.W. Larsen and Cousin Rachel Rhead whom he loved as his little sister.

As a family, we would like to express our thanks to the Doctor, Nurses, CNAs, Social Worker, and Volunteers of Intermountain Homecare Hospice who took care of Blake. We especially want to thank his Nurse Lissa; CNA Sandra; Social Worker Cecilia and Volunteers Linda and Janet for the tender and kind care and love they showed Blake, his mother and sons.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden.

A viewing will be held Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Interment in the Deweyville City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the University of Utah Healthcare – U of U Health Transplant Center or the organ transplant organization of your choice.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.