Cache County unemployment rate 2nd lowest in the state

LOGAN — Utah’s employment last month increased an estimated 2.3% during the past 24 months, with the state’s economy both returning and adding a cumulative 35,600 jobs since April 2019. Similar increases were also seen in parts of northern Utah.

Mark Knold, Chief Economist at the Department of Workforce Services said they are looking at job trends during the last two years to get a better picture of how the market is recovering, compared to before the coronavirus pandemic.

“We can look at the Utah economic performance over the past 12 months and see that the economy has grown by 11 percent,” said Knold. “That would be Utah’s highest growth rate in its history. But given what happened a year ago, it just doesn’t tell a distinct and informative story. It tells the difference between this year and last year. But it does not inform upon the bigger long-term Utah economic performance.”

April’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate is estimated at 2.8 percent, with approximately 46,600 Utahns unemployed. Meanwhile, the national unemployment rate inched upward to 6.1 percent.

Cache County continues to have the second lowest unemployment rate in the state at 2.2 percent, compared to Juab County, on top at 2.1 percent. Box Elder County is at 2.5 percent and Rich County is at 2.7 percent.

Knold said the Utah job market has made significant economic strides since COVID-19 appeared a year ago. The past year has largely come across as an economic wash.

“The underlying conclusion is that the Utah economy, though hobbled, remains on a solid foundation and is in prime condition to absorb and benefit from a commercial market on the verge of fully reopening.”

Utah’s current employment level stands at 1,589,900. Utah’s March year-over job change is unrevised at 0.9%.

