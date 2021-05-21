September 17, 1962 – May 18, 2021 (age 58)

Our loving father, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend, Henry Oliver “Ollie” Pierce, 58, passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at the Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah from natural causes.

Ollie was born on September 17, 1962 in Brigham City, Utah at the Cooley Hospital. He was a son of Dean LeRoy and Jean Thomas Pierce. He was reared in Corinne with his five siblings and attended Box Elder High School.

He married Barbara Diane Ricks on April 9, 1982 in Brigham City, Utah. Ollie loved playing the guitar, motorcycles, football, baseball and other sports. Ollie was gifted with being ambidexterity. With his right arm he could throw a baseball 90 miles an hour, but with his left arm he could throw the ball at a whopping 100 miles an hour.

Surviving is wife, Barbara; two sons, Cody Pierce and Josh Pierce both of Salt Lake City; his mother, Jean of Corinne; five siblings, JeDeane (Ed) Corbett of Brigham City; Seth (Kim) Pierce of Honeyville; Bob Pierce of Ogden; Kathie (David) Fisher of Brigham City and Marcie (Kolbie) Greer of Corinne.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dean LeRoy Pierce.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Corinne Cemetery, 4810 Cemetery Road, Corinne, Utah.

Send condolences to www.gfc-utah.com.