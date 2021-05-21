High schools announce graduation plans for 2021

FILE PHOTO - graduation photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash

LOGAN – The end of the school year is quickly approaching with many schools having their last days of instruction by the end of May. Some schools are planning graduation ceremonies for the class of 2021 to be very similar to what was done pre-COVID, while others are offering blended experiences similar to what was done in 2020. Others have expressed an appreciation for the approach that was done a year ago to celebrate graduates and are looking at permanent adoption of some of those events.

The following is a schedule of graduation events for schools throughout Cache, Franklin and Box Elder counties:

InTech Collegiate Academy – 6 p.m. May 24th

Cache High – 1 p.m. May 25th at Castle Manor

Ridgeline High School – 6 p.m. May 25th in the high school auditorium

Fast Forward Charter High School – 2 p.m. May 26th

Sky View High School – 3 p.m. May 26th at the high school football field

Green Canyon High School – 4-7 p.m. May 26th and 1-4 p.m. May 27th in the high school auditorium

West Side High School – 7 p.m. May 26th in the high school auditorium

Mountain Crest High School – 2-9 p.m. May 27th in the high school auditorium

Preston High School – 6 p.m. May 27th at the high school football field

Logan High School – 7:30 p.m. May 27th at the high school baseball field due to construction taking place at the football field

Box Elder High School – 7 p.m. June 2nd at Dee Events Center at Weber State University

Bear River High School – 8 p.m. June 3rd at the high school football field (or the auditorium based on inclement weather or if the field turf is not yet fully installed)

Additionally, student celebrations will take place for some of the schools later in the evening. Green Canyon will hold a Senior Graduation Assembly on May 27th from 5-6 p.m. at the school’s football field and fireworks will follow at dusk. For Ridgeline, a graduation finale will take place May 27th at 9 p.m. at the school’s football field with fireworks at dusk. Mountain Crest will also be holding a Senior Celebration on their football field from 9:30-11 p.m.

Bear River will also conduct a motorcade to celebrate graduating seniors on June 3rd from 1-3 p.m. The route will take seniors around town and provide an opportunity for the community to celebrate the students.