Over $330,000 in grants coming to outdoor projects in Northern Utah

Logan City received a $201,201 grant for a project to provide better access to the Logan River Blue Trail. (Photo: Utah Office of Outdoor Recreation)

LOGAN – Grants totaling over $330,000 are coming to various programs throughout Northern Utah courtesy of the Utah Office of Outdoor Recreation. Grant funds are made available from Utah’s transient room tax when people stay in the state’s hotels or other lodging, but the program also got a boost from the Utah legislature this year after Utahns went outdoors at an unprecedented rate in 2020.

A total of 99 projects were funded in 23 of Utah’s 29 counties and were awarded in several different tiers, from large scale projects receiving $500,000 (a significant mountain bike trail system at Zion National Park) to mini grants costing as low as $2,000 (a long-bow archery range at American West Heritage Center).

The most significant project in Northern Utah receiving funding is the Logan River Blue Trail. The $201,201 grant will help create better access to the river at 600 South Mendon Road. This is a Regional Asset Tier grant for large-scale projects with a value over $2 million.

The Promontory School of Expeditionary Learning in Perry received two grants: $75,000 for the Promontory Outdoor Learning and Adventure Park Low Ropes Course; and, $10,000 for the Promontory Outdoor Learning and Adventure Park Outdoor Classroom. The first grant is for projects that help communities build recreation amenities that support local economic development, and the second is for organizations or schools to help students learn about and enjoy the outdoors.

The American West Heritage Center in Wellsville also received two grants. The first was for a Camp Rendezvous Shower Facility in the amount of $25,000 and the second was a Utah Outdoor Recreation Mini-Grant for the aforementioned archery range.

Two other mini-grants were awarded in Cache County. A grant for $10,000 was awarded for the North Logan Bonneville Shoreline Trail Extension and $3,724.62 for Hyde Park Canyon Loop Trail and Amenity Construction.

The Center for Creativity, Innovation and Discovery in Providence also received a $10,000 grant for an outdoor classroom and pergola.

In total, $336,925.62 in grants were awarded to outdoor projects and outdoor learning in Cache and Box Elder counties.