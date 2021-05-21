Robert “Big Bob” Goodsell

November 02, 1959 – March 10, 2021 (age 61)



Robert Goodsell “Big Bob” passed away peacefully on March 10 2021 due to complications due to his stroke and aneurysm. He was surrounded by family.

He was preceded in death by his father Doral D Goodsell.

Robert is leaving behind one son Robert Goodsell; Loving mother; Rose Goodsell; 5 siblings Mary Ann (Gene) Williams, Steven (Toni) Goodsell, Louis (Stephanie) Goodsell, Rebecca (Roy Ahern) Kolls, Michelle (Alec) Blackwell. as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Big Bob will be remembered for his everlasting love of sports! Being the Chiefs number 1 fan! But most importantly he will be remembered as a family man with a heart of gold! Also a very loving great father, son, and brother!

Memorial services will be conducted on June 5, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Sandy, Utah. Arrangements are under the direction of Franklin County Funeral Home, 56 S. State Street, Preston, Idaho. Please share a favorite memory or story of Bob or offer condolences to the family by leaving a tribute on this page.

