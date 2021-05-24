Andrea Heyrend Krogh

June 7, 1981 – May 20, 2021 (age 39)



With saddened hearts, the family of Andrea Jean Krogh shares the news of her passing on May 20, 2021, in Richmond, Utah. She slipped quietly from mortality surrounded by her family at home and continued her journey into eternity. Andrea was born June 7, 1981, in Logan, Utah to Dee and Bonnie Heyrend. She met and married her best friend and eternal companion Mark Krogh in 2002.

Andrea was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She filled her days with color, creativity, and learning. Andrea was sensitive to the needs and feelings of those around her and always strived to make everyone comfortable and content. She relished the joyous moments of motherhood and the friendship of her family.

Andrea felt blessed to be a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was grateful for the testimony, experiences, and new friendships she gained through her church service. Her faith in eternal families and the love of her Father in Heaven gave her comfort and peace throughout her illness. She will be greatly missed, but her light will continue to shine for all who have been touched by her presence in their lives.

A special thank you to all who have cared for her, especially her loving friends at the Logan Cancer Center, Intermountain Hospice, and to the friends, family, and community who’ve tirelessly given love and service to us all.

She is survived by her husband, Mark; her children, Stacia, Tayia, Kaia, and Gavin; her parents, Dee & Bonnie; her siblings, JD (Annie) Heyrend, Jenna (Brad) Tippetts, and Wyatt (Shellie) Heyrend; her Grandmother, Vonda Poppleton Eliason; her parents-in-law, Kevin and Nancy Krogh; and her many siblings-in-law and nieces and nephews.

We take comfort knowing Andrea was welcomed home by many loved ones, including a nephew, her grandparents Jack Dee Heyrend, Carma Chambers Boudrero, and Louis Blaine Boudrero.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 S 100 E in Logan, Utah.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the Richmond Utah Stake Center, 135 W Main St. in Richmond Utah.

A viewing for family members will be held prior to the services from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m.

Interment will be in the Richmond City Cemetery.

We request that all adults who are at risk or have not received their vaccinations against the covid virus to please wear masks. If you are feeling unwell for any reason, please join us virtually rather than in person.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Krogh children’s education fund via mail or venmo @MarkKrogh.

Funeral services can be viewed via Zoom at the following link: https://zoom.us/j/96590388337?pwd=NnlUMFpKdlY2ZWI2…

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at White Pine Funeral Home.