Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints reopening missionary training centers

Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah (Courtesy: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

SALT LAKE CITY — Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are reopening missionary training centers (MTCs) around the world, including in Provo.

Church spokesperson, Sam Penrod said beginning in late June, the Provo, Ghana, and New Zealand MTCs are scheduled to invite a small number of missionaries to train on location. Those opening dates will be evaluated weekly and may be adjusted based on local circumstances and guidelines from local health officials.

Over the past 14 months, more than 30,000 missionaries have received training in advance of their full-time missions through online training originating from the Church’s 10 MTCs.

A press release from the Church explained that as on-site MTC training resumes, several guidelines will apply to missionaries invited to train on-site including:

A negative COVID-19 test will be required prior to arriving at an MTC, and COVID tests will be administered to any missionary who exhibits symptoms during their MTC training.

Initially, only missionaries from the United States who will not be learning a new language will receive their training on-site at the Provo MTC. As conditions continue to improve, invitations for missionaries to receive training at the Provo MTC will expand.

As a temporary precaution, only missionaries who are fully vaccinated will be eligible to train at the Provo MTC, starting with approximately 150 to 250 new missionaries each week.

MTCs outside the United States will welcome only local missionaries and will operate at a capacity of approximately 50 missionaries in each location. For a time, missionaries from the United States will not train at these MTCs.

Missionaries and local leaders will be contacted directly if they will be invited to have an on-site MTC experience. Unless otherwise contacted, new missionaries will continue with online training.

All missionary training centers have remained operational during the pandemic by providing online training. MTCs in other areas of the world will resume on-site training as conditions allow.

The numbers of on-site missionaries will expand gradually as COVID-19 conditions continue to improve.

The press release stated that as MTCs resume on-site training, most new missionaries will begin their training at home and then move to an MTC for the remainder of their training. The online portion of training will move to a Monday start.

