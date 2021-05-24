Elaine Hoesch, age 68, passed away on May 21, 2021, at home in with her family surrounding her. She fought a courageous battle of cancer for 20 years. Elaine was born January 4, 1953, in Tremonton, Utah to Vernon and Nadine Lamb.

Elaine lived in Utah, Nevada and South Dakota and graduated from Bear River High School and attended Weber State University.

Elaine loved to crochet. She spent a lot of her time crocheting dishcloths, receiving blankets, and hand towels. She did quilting of everything kind and loved to cross stitch as well. She loved to give to people and was very caring and loving. Elaine also enjoyed baking, especially her yummy cinnamon rolls.

Elaine was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She did indexing and was a visiting teacher for many years. She also attended the temple whenever possible.

Elaine is survived by her son Brandon; daughter, Brenda Everton (Eli); 4 Grandchildren, Elizabeth Struble (Nathan), Tiffany, Hunter, and Becca; Sisters, Linda Marda (Will), Verna Wakley (Mont), and Nonda Hunsaker (Darrin); and Brother, Kenny (Sondra) Lamb.

She was preceded in death by her parents and youngest brother Ronald.

Celebration of Life for Elaine will be held Thursday May 27, 2021 at 1:00pm 4865 West 9600 East Elwood.

Interment will take place on May 27, 2021 at 11:30am at the Plymouth Cemetery.

A special thanks to BRiO Hospice in Kaysville. The nurses were phenomenal. CNA Gabby Butler, who mom adored and was the light of her day. We appreciate them all so much.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.