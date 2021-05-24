Hyrum woman sentenced to jail and probation after trying to pass counterfeit money at local businesses

Booking photo for Ana A. Martinez (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 32-year-old Hyrum woman has been sentenced to jail and probation for passing counterfeit money and using stolen credit cards. Ana A. Martinez will also have to undergo treatment and get a job as part of her punishment.

Martinez was sentenced during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference from the Cache County Jail. She previously accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to four counts of forgery and one count of unlawful acquisition of a financial card, all third-degree felonies.

Martinez was first arrested in September after deputies were called to a fast food restaurant in Hyrum, where she had tried to pay for her food with $120 of counterfeit currency.

Martinez also admitted to using counterfeit bills at a nearby convenience store.

On Nov. 13, deputies located Martinez asleep inside a parked car near a home in Lewiston. A driver’s license and two financial transaction cards belonging to other people, along with two counterfeit bills were also found.

On Jan. 19, co-defendant Omar Carillo-Delacruz waived his right to a preliminary hearing and accepted a plea deal. The 33-year-old Logan man was sentenced to 82 days in jail and three-years probation.

During Monday’s hearing, Judge Brandon Maynard gave Martinez credit for the 181 days she had served in jail and sentenced her to be placed probation for up to five years. He also ordered her to complete cognitive behavioral and mental health treatment, along with obtaining a job.

