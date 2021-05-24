Irreverent musical comedy ‘Spamalot’ coming to Eccles Theatre

The Cache Theatre Company will stage the musical comedy "Spamalot" at the Ellen Eccles Theatre in downtown Logan on Aug. 13 to 21.

LOGAN – If you’re tired of watching the same tried and true musicals being performed over and over, the Cache Theatre Company has a treat scheduled for you this summer.

The local troupe will perform “Monty Python’s Spamalot” at the Ellen Eccles Theatre in downtown Logan from Aug. 13 to 21.

The relatively recent musical was adapted from the 1975 cult classic film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” The Tony Award-winning show, penned by Python veteran Eric Idle with music by John Du Prez, is a hilarious send-up of Arthurian legends that differs from the film version significantly.

The musical has been wildly successful since its debut in 2005. The Broadway production received 14 Tony Award nominations and won in three categories, including Best Musical. During its run of more than 1,500 performances, “Spamalot” was seen by more than two million people and grossed $175 million in ticket sales. The musical also spawned national touring productions and has been popular with regional theater companies in recent years.

The upcoming CTC production of “Spamalot” will be a first in Cache Valley and an unusual addition to the troupe’s normal production schedule.

The CTC normally avoids competing with the summer seasons of the Lyric Repertory Company and the Utah Festival Opera & Musical Theatre.

But both the Lyric and UFOMT have announced limited schedules for their 2021 summer seasons. Of particular note is the fact that the UFOMT will be performing on their home-stage at the Utah Theatre rather than at the larger Eccles Theatre.

Rather than leaving the Logan’s premiere venue dark, both the CTC and Music Theatre West have scheduled productions at the Eccles Theatre this summer.

Auditions for “Spamalot” are scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Choir Room at Green Canyon High School.

Audition information can be found on the CTC website at https://cachetheatre.com