June 7, 1939 – May 22, 2021 (age 81)



Lawrence Paul Evans passed peacefully on May 22, 2021. He was born June 7, 1939 to Lawrence Valentine and Irene Allison in Spanish Fork, Utah. He spent most of his life in McGill, Nevada where he attended school graduating from White Pine High School in 1957.

He attended Utah State University graduating in 1961. He immediately started teaching at South Cache High School, then Sky View High School, and finished his 31 years of teaching at Mountain Crest High School. He loved teaching and the students.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He held many positions and served faithfully. His greatest joy was serving as an ordinance worker in the Phoenix, AZ temple.

He is survived by his wife, Claudia; 5 children, Jon (DennaLee), Kristi (Scott) Andersen, Blake Christensen (Janet), Dale Christensen (April), Troy Christensen (Rachel); 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, and 1 sister, Sondra Kay Henriod.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, go fishing and catch the big one, hit a golf ball and get a hole-in-one in his honor.

Our deepest gratitude to Sunshine Terrace Hospice, Erin Hyde and all those associated with this service. Also, a great big thanks to Logan Dialysis staff, nurses and techs.

Graveside services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary and will take place Thursday, May 27, 2021 beginning at 11:00 AM in the Millville City Cemetery.