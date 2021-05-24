Man pleads guilty in eight cases of vehicle burglaries and credit card crimes

Booking photo for Jordan T. Aders (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 30-year-old California man has pleaded guilty to burglarizing multiple vehicles, stealing financial cards and other items around Cache Valley during a 5-day crime spree. Jordan T. Aders has been in the Cache County Jail since being arrested April 26.

Aders appeared by web conference Monday afternoon, for a virtual hearing in 1st District Court. He pleaded guilty to ten charges in eight cases, ranging from burglary of a vehicle to unlawful use of a financial card, both felonies and misdemeanors.

In April, Logan City Police officers began investigating two vehicle burglaries where wallets and other valuables were taken. The victims reported their wallets had been taken and credit cards used at local stores and restaurants. Another one described cash and firearm ammunition had also been taken. Police learned Aders had purchased a 1-terabyte hard drive at a local electronics store and made purchases at other locations before the cards were cancelled.

Law enforcement contacted Aders while he was getting into a vehicle at his local residence. He originally gave officers a false name, before being detained and arrested.

Police located multiple items from the thefts, including a stolen license plate and a bike that had been cut from its lock and reported stolen. Another bike was located by law enforcement during the execution of a search warrant.

During Monday’s hearing, attorneys told the court that as part of the plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to release Aders temporarily until sentencing.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck expressed concern originally with letting Aders out of jail. She noted several instances where other defendants had been released and absconded.

Public defender Mike McGinnis said he wanted his client to get a job and show that he can be a productive citizen.

Judge Fonnesbeck later said she would grant the release under strict conditions. She ordered Aders to be placed on house arrest and fitted with an ankle monitor, only allowing him to leave his residence for work or counseling.

Aders reportedly has a lengthy criminal history. He was previously convicted of felony theft in California, and had recently absconded from probation. He was convicted of single counts of theft and burglary in Cache County in 2006 and 2007, respectively. He is scheduled to be sentenced July 6 and could face up to five-years in prison.

will@cvradio.com