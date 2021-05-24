Manny Martins named head soccer coach at Utah State

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State University Vice President and Director of Athletics John Hartwell announced Manny Martins as the head soccer coach at USU on Monday, becoming the fourth head coach in the program’s history. Martins is the first minority head coach in any sport in Utah State history.

“We are excited to announce the addition of Manny to lead Utah State soccer,” Hartwell said. “Manny is well respected in the soccer community and has a proven track record of being a strong recruiter and developing successful soccer student-athletes. We are looking forward to Manny guiding our soccer program into contention for Mountain West titles.”

Martins joins the Aggies after seven years as a member of the University of Oregon’s coaching staff and brings 22 years of soccer coaching experience within the college ranks, as well as time with the United States’ women’s national team.

“I want to thank USU Vice President and Director of Athletics, John Hartwell, and SWA Amy Crosbie for this wonderful opportunity,” Martins said. “I am very excited to join the Utah State University family and the beautiful community of Logan. I’m also looking forward to leading the Aggies into the future with ambitious goals backed by hard work, attention to detail, and a team-first attitude.”

With the Ducks, Martins helped put together the highest-rated recruiting class in Oregon history in 2019, leading to one of the most successful seasons in UO history during the 2020 campaign. The class ranked No. 17 in the nation that year as freshman Ally Cook finished third in goals scored in 2019 before leading the team in goals scored a season ago. Martins also mentored a defense that set the Oregon goals-against-average as UO keeper Abby Steele broke the all-time career shutout record.

The Ducks were ranked as high as No. 14 in the country during Martins’ tenure and individual players went on to find success in the professional ranks. Jazmin Jackmon became the first Duck to be selected in the NWSL draft, going in the third round to the Houston Dash. Marissa Everett became the first UO alum to score in an NWSL game when she found the net while playing for the Portland Thorns. And, Marlo Sweatman became the first Duck to appear in the FIFA World Cup after she helped Jamaica qualify for the world tournament for the first time in that country’s history.

“I am grateful for my time at the University of Oregon and want to thank President Michael Schill, Director of Athletics Rob Mullens, SWA Lisa Peterson, and head coaches Kat Mertz and Graeme Abel,” Martins said. “A special thank you to all the Ducks who I’ve had the privilege of coaching over the last seven years, as you were instrumental in preparing me for this day.

“As my family and I move forward to take on this new opportunity, the Ducks and the Eugene community will always hold a special place in our hearts. Now let’s get to work. Go Aggies!”

Martins has been associated with the U.S. women’s national team since 2013 and was an analyst and opposition scout during the women’s 2019 FIFA World Cup Championship run. Martins was also a member of the women’s national team staff during the 2018 U20 World Cup and the 2016 U17 World Cup. In 2018, the women advanced to the finals of the CONCACAF Championships, while capturing the CONCACAF Championship in 2016.

Prior to his current position at Oregon, Martins was a member of the UCLA women’s soccer staff from 2011-13, helping the Bruins gather the top recruiting class in 2013. UCLA also had the No. 3 recruiting class in 2012. The Bruins enjoyed a wealth of success during Martins’ tenure, capturing 15 or more victories each year and losing only one match at home over the course of the two years. With the Bruins, Martins coached a pair of No. 1 draft picks in women’s professional soccer: Sydney Leroux (2012/Atlanta Beat/WPS) and Zakiya Bywaters (2013/Chicago Red Stars/NWSL). Martins also coached four NSCAA All-Americans during his stay in Los Angeles.

Martins was instrumental in developing various clubs in the Los Angeles area, serving as the director of coaching and player development for Los Angeles Premier FC, a member of the WPSL, and the Los Angeles Rampage. Martins served as head coach of both teams during his time with the clubs and was named the WPSL Coach of the Year in 2010.

Martins’ first head coaching position came at Los Angeles Mission College, guiding the Eagles from 2006-11. Martins began his collegiate coaching career at LAMC, serving as an assistant from 2001-04, before spending three years as an assistant at Cal Poly Pomona from 2004-06.

Martins cut his coaching teeth at his alma mater of Sylmar High School, becoming the head coach in 1998 and leading the program to a 101-54-22 record in seven seasons.

Martins was born in Portugal and moved to San Fernando, Calif., in 1993. He played soccer at Sylmar HS and LAMC. Martins earned a degree in kinesiology at Cal Poly Pomona in 2006 and holds a USSF A License and an NSCAA Director of Coaching diploma. He is fluent in Portuguese, Spanish, English and Creolo. Martins and his wife, Lorena, have three children: Isaiah, Emma and London.

